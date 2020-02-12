Trump wants Pentagon to review conduct of impeachment witness

President Donald Trump is suggesting that the Pentagon review the conduct of a former White House national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case.

In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. Vindman was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, according to his lawyer. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Until last week, Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman was detailed to the White House as a National Security Council aide.

He testified before the House impeachment panel that Trump inappropriately pushed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump says that any discipline of Vindman is up to the Pentagon but that he expects commanders to “take a look” at his conduct.

