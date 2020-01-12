Trump wants Pelosi, Schiff as impeachment witnesses

(AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

She says Americans expect a “fair trial."

The House expects to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump this week.

The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, wants a speedy trial without new witnesses.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his actions toward Ukraine.

Trump tweeted a derisive comment against Pelosi right before she appeared for a television interview Sunday morning. He also tweeted that Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff should testify.

The Senate is poised to launch a tightly choreographed trial of the articles of impeachment, but there are questions about some details of the proceedings.

They’ll be based on the 1999 trial against President Bill Clinton, when a Republican majority House sent articles to a Republican majority Senate to oversee the impeachment proceedings of a Democratic president.

That trial provided periods for the prosecution and defense to make their cases and for senators to ask questions. But as with the Clinton trial, the Trump proceedings will begin without a decision whether to call witnesses.

