Expert advice on spending stimulus checks

Throughout the nation, companies are cutting back some of the hours of their employees due to Covid-19 and need for social distancing.

The White House is looking to use up to $1 trillion dollars for a stimulus package to help promote local economies and get people through the tough times.

Wausau financial adviser Tony Liddle weighs in on how people should be spending the money if and when those checks arrive.

"If and when this check comes in the mail, or in some ways gets direct deposited for us. The main goal is that you need to take care of your four walls. Food utilities shelter and transportation. Making sure the basic necessities at home are taken care of," Liddle said.

"After that you want to go outside of your four walls and support the local economy. The main point of this money is to stimulate, that's why it's called a stimulus package. So you want to go out and support the local companies," he added.

The proposal hopes to send the first payments as early as April 6, and the second payments beginning on May 18.