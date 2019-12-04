'Truckers for Tots' will spend $33K shopping for kids

Mid-State Truck Service is in it's 11th year of their 'Truckers for tots campaign.

Mid-State Truck Service shopping spree at Fleet Farm for 'Truckers for Tots.' (WSAW)

"We really have a lot of fun doing this. Nice to get the staff involved," said Tom Vandehey, co-owner.

With the help of some transportation industry partners, Mid-State will spend more than $33,000 to purchase presents for kids in Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield and Chippewa Falls.

"It's really cool. It doesn't get much more rewarding than just knowing people are going to wake up Christmas morning and have something under there," said Vandehey.

I tagged along with them while they spent the first $5,500 at Fleet Farm in Wausau Wednesday evening.