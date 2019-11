Wausau Police say a pickup crashed into a light pole Friday evening.

It was reported at about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Bridge St.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle told them he lost control because of a mechanical malfunction when he hit the brakes. Drunk driving is not suspected. He was not hurt.

Traffic was moving, but slowed. Wisconsin Public Service was called to the scene to clean up the damaged poll and lines.