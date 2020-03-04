Tropical Conservatory creates a space for learning an comfort on the UWSP campus

While Wisconsin winters are cold and snowy, the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point has a space to hideaway and keep warm.

Plants from around the world all planted in one greenhouse on the UWSP campus for students to learn and relax in. (WSAW Photo).

Found in the Chemistry Biology Building on the UWSP campus is a room full of plants from all around the world creating a Tropical Conservatory. This lush room acts as an interactive classroom for students enrolled in the botany program on campus.

“It definitely lets me see what I can possibly do with my future when I see people working in here and spending time,” Sage Delong, a botany student said.

The conservatory is organized by country, making it easy for students to see how the plants would thrive in a more natural habitat. The university outsourced plants from more than 15 countries to obtain the 500 species planted.

While the greenhouse was originally just a wild dream, it has become a feature on campus bringing in students and community members of all interests to take a nap, study or just walk through to get some fresh air.

John Hardy who worked closely on the project said he was shocked at how lush the conservatory has become in such a short amount of time. He said he has his students to thank.

“Students have planted virtually every plant in here. They're the ones that take care of the grooming and keep it clean. Help to keep the bugs in check. It wouldn't look anything like this if it wasn't for them,” Hardy said.

