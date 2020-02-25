Tricia Zunker meets with environmentalists in Wausau

Tricia Zunker, the Democrat running in the special election for the 7th Congressional District, met with environmentalists and tribal leaders in Wausau Tuesday.

Tricia Zunker discusses her beliefs on the environment and clean energy (WSAW Photo).

Zunker heard their concerns about protecting land and animals in the Great Lakes region, and said she would advocate for environmental regulations and clean energy alternatives in Congress.

“When we consider legislation, it doesn't have to be environment-specific. The environment pervades our lives. When we consider any legislation, we should consider the environmental impact,” Zunker said.

Zunker would give Wisconsin farmers an incentive to use clean energy.

“We have a farm crisis here in Wisconsin that we need to address. There are a number of things that we need to do, including ensuring access to competitive markets, eliminating predatory business practices, ensuring funding for mental health assistance. But we also can include an environmental aspect, such as incentives for use of renewable, sustainable energy,” she said.

Speaking at the meeting was Paul DeMain, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Honor the Earth Minnesota, an environmental advocacy group.

He discussed preserving and restoring wilderness areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with a plan that “mitigates global warming by using carbon credits and offsetting production of carbon,” DeMain said.

The goal is to “fill in core wilderness areas with corridors that form a natural and traditional flow of animal life, whether it’s beavers, whether it’s wolves, whether it’s elk,” he said.

Zunker faces off against Republican challenger senator Tom Tiffany on May 12th.