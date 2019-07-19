Tribune building receives $3M grant

Only one non-state project made its way into governor Tony Evers' state budget, and that's to renovate and re-purpose the tribune building in Wisconsin Rapids.

Community members and a representative from Governor Evers' cabinet celebrated the $3-million to help fund that project. That money will cover 20% of the cost for The Tribune building.

Just a couple of weeks ago we took you inside The Tribune building and showed you their plans for a training microbrewery, a restaurant and brew pub, rooftop lounge and more.

Having this as part of the state budget is a little out of the ordinary.

"This is very unusual," said Craig Thompson, Wisconsin DOT Secretary-designee. "And as was mentioned earlier, all of the rest of these grants went to public sectors. This going to a private sector just demonstrates how strongly the application was and everything that encouraged it here in Wisconsin Rapids."

"This project is about so much more than the building," said Kristopher Gasch, board chair for Incourage. "The building is the physical embodiment of all of those voices and allowing residents to step forward, speak up and be the change they want to see in this community."

The total project itself will take about $15-million. And if all goes accordingly, they hope to have shovels in the ground next spring.