Trial set for child sexual assault suspect found living in bunker

A two-day trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25 for the 44-year-old man accused of evading law enforcement for three years while living in a hidden bunker near the Marathon County landfill in Ringle.

Jeremiah Button, 44, is on trial for first-degree child sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Button was just two weeks away from a jury trial in Portage County when he disappeared in early 2016. Button had been out on a $25,000 cash bond for about a year and a half when he vanished.

Button was arrested Aug. 9 after a concerned hunter called police, leading to his arrest.

