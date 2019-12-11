Trial order for suspect in Wausau shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others

The 64-year-old man accused of shooting three people -- killing one and rigging his apartment with gasoline and explosive levels of natural gas is scheduled to enter a plea to numerous charges Feb. 3.

Henry West remains in the Marathon County Jail on $10 million cash.

West waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

West was arrested Oct. 3 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau.

Investigators said he was in the midst of eviction from his apartment on Fullmer Street in Schofield and was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior.

He's charged with 17 counts including, murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, arson and obstructing an officer.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.