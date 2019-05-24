Trial of man accused of killing wife in Portage County delayed

Portage County Judge Thomas Eagon ruled Friday that the murder trial of Jason Sypher, accused of killing his wife Krista Sypher and hiding her body will be delayed until October.

Sypher's trial was originally scheduled as an eight-day trail from June 24 - July 3. The trial will now be a 10-day trial from Oct. 14 - Oct. 25.

The Portage County Clerk of Courts office tells NewsChannel 7 the reason for the trial being pushed back is because of the high number of witnesses to be called by the state and defense. More than 120 witnesses are scheduled to testify at the trial.

Krista Sypher was last seen in March of 2017. Almost a year and a half later, her husband Jason, was arrested and charged with her murder.

Prosecutors lay out their case in court documents, filed soon after his arrest. They argue Jason was abusive in their relationship, and lied about his activities on the day Krista went missing. They say evidence, including a K9 indicating the presence of decomposing tissue in their home and in Jason's car, the fact that Jason threw away Krista's cell phone, Jason's purchase of trash bags the day of her disappearance, and car GPS data showing Jason driving to dumpsters all point to his guilt.

Sypher's attorneys dismiss the K9's findings because the dog indicated spots that were heavily trafficked by Krista. They say there is no video footage that shows Jason dumping a bag big enough to fit a body in a dumpster, and asserted that there is no physical evidence, and no body to suggest a crime was committed.

