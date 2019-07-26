Trial date set for former EMT in 2017 patient assault

A former Wausau firefighter charged with sexually assaulting a patient he was transporting to a hospital is scheduled to head to trial in September.

Clifford Heiser, 34, was arrested by Wausau Police after an investigation into a complaint from a female patient on Sept. 13, 2017. The complaint was filed by a 29-year-old woman who was transported to an area hospital by a Wausau Fire Department ambulance.

Police conducted a DNA test related to the alleged sexual assault and after receiving the results, arrested Heiser. Heiser was placed on administrative leave until he resigned from his position as a firefighter/paramedic just days later.

In a 2017 statement, the Wausau Fire Department said it is deeply concerned about the allegations and is committed to the mission of safety and security for the citizens it serves.

"We appreciate the strength and courage it took for this individual to come forward and it's our duty to press forward to determine the truth of this situation," Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa said at a 2017 press conference.

Heiser is charged with third degree sexual assault, misconduct in office and two counts of fourth degree sexual assault.

Heiser is free on a $25,000 signature bond after posting the first $2,500 in cash.

A four-day trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 17.

