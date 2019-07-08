Trial begins for man accused of officer's murder

The first day of trial is over for 27-year-old Jordan Fricke.

He's the man accused of killing Milwaukee police officer Matthew Rittner back in February.

A jury of 15 and three alternates were selected.

Fricke is charged with four felonies, including murder and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Officer Rittner, a 17-year police veteran, was killed while serving a search warrant .

"The only way this system works is to have citizens coming forward holding the state to its burden and making certain that the system is fair so thank you for all being here," said prosecuting attorney Grant Huebner.

Tuesday, the jury will head to the scene where officer Rittner was shot and killed. The judge is confident this case will wrap up this week.

