Trial begins Monday for husband charged with wife's disappearance and death

A two-week trial is scheduled to begin Monday for Jason Sypher, 43.

He's charged with his wife's death and disappearance, although her body has not been found.

Krista Sypher was last seen in March of 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason, was arrested and charged with her murder.

Prosecutors lay out their case in court documents, filed soon after his arrest. They argue Jason was abusive in their relationship, and lied about his activities on the day Krista went missing. They say evidence, including a K9 indicating the presence of decomposing tissue in their home and in Jason's car, the fact that Jason threw away Krista's cell phone, Jason's purchase of trash bags the day of her disappearance, and car GPS data showing Jason driving to dumpsters all point to his guilt.

Sypher's attorneys dismiss the K9's findings because the dog indicated spots that were heavily trafficked by Krista. They say there is no video footage that shows Jason dumping a bag big enough to fit a body in a dumpster, and asserted that there is no physical evidence, and no body to suggest a crime was committed.

Jason Sypher is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.