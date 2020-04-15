Tri-County librarians launch 'curbside library' for students

Tri-County Area Schools are making sure students’ minds stay busy while learning from home.

Earlier this month, the district launched a curbside library. Every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, staff bring book carts full of library books outside, and help students check out new library materials.

District Librarian, Anne Smith says during that time they also accept book returns. Smith said the returned books are quarantine for 48 hours, disinfected and return to library shelves.

“We have also added many free ebooks on our library main page, as well as read aloud's by the library staff,” Smith explained by email.

The curbside library is open to all students – PreK through 12th.

The venture was a joint idea from Smith, and other library staff-- Jackie Horacek and Kristy Femal.

Smith adds, “The library staff at Tri-County Area Schools thinks that books and reading materials as just as important as providing meals to our students.”

The program launched April 6.

