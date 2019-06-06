Tri-County, Gilman see their seasons end in state semifinal game

UPDATE: Pacelli began their D4 semifinal matchup with Mishicot at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. NewsChannel 7 will show highlights from their game Friday at 6 p.m.

Tri-County and Gilman saw their seasons end in the state semifinals, losing 15-0 and 8-3 respectively.

Tri-County was making their first ever state tournament appearance. No team in Tri-County sports history, boys or girls, had made it to state until this year.

"My favorite moment has been how hard I've seen these girls work because we were told at the beginning of the season that we weren't going to do good and that we weren't as good as everyone else and we were a great example of proving them wron," Senior Alyssa Buechner said.

Gilman made their first appearance at state in 13 years.

"When we won that sectional final game, I've never felt so much happiness knowing that we were going here. That was my favorite moment knowing that we were going to go, not only with my teammates, but with my family going to Madison. That was the greatest feeling in the world,"Gilman junior Grace Grunseth said.

