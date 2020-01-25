Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered child

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 1.5-year-old boy they believe to be endangered.

Sawyer Jacobs was last seen on Thursday morning in Eleva. He has brown eyes and blond hair.

Authorities believe he may be with family members Jessica Cleasby, Scott Jacobs, Delores Cleasby or Jamey Cleasby.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boy are asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351.

