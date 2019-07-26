Tree removal businesses still cleaning up Saturday's storms

Tree removal companies have been swamped with calls in central Wisconsin, following this past weekend's storms.

"The amount of tree damage that we have seen with this storm has been an excess of all the storms over the past 20 years combined while working here in central Wisconsin," First Choice Tree Care Arborist Mark Pinkala said.

The storms over the weekend left massive piles of destruction.

"We heard a huge boom, the power went out so we went to the basement and saw this (the fallen tree) through the window," Stevens Point resident Dani Schmidt added.

For Dani and her family, the tree that landed on their garage also trapped the brand new car they drove off the lot just two days before.

"Of course we were heartbroken because we've never bought a new car. But we were just happy that everyone is safe and we were out of the garage," Schmidt explained.

Tree removal companies are hearing from people like Dani every day.

"We've still been getting dozens of calls even though this happened on Saturday. We've probably taken off around 25 trees and we still have quite a bit to go. We'll probably be doing this kind of work for the next week or week and a half," Pinkala said.

"The best thing that you can do is to stay away from down trees because they can shift and they can do more damage if they shift," Pinkala added.

No matter what happens to your house, your safety is what's important.

"Of course it was shocking and we are actually getting used to the view. But we are just happy that this wasn't the house and nobody got hurt," Schmidt added.

