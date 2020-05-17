Tree honors ordinary heroes serving others during COVID-19 pandemic

Tough times can bring out the best in people. Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield is finding a way to honor ordinary people going above and beyond for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Jim Gates looks at the names on the hero tree (WSAW Photo).

Many things at Covenant Community have changed because of COVID-19. Sunday, Pastor Jim Gates was at confirmation class on zoom. He says the church is considering when and how to safely reopen.

Until then, their community is honoring heroes helping us get through this difficult time.

“I’m reminded of that quote by Mother Teresa, who said we can’t do great things, only small things with great love. And we said, who are the people doing great or small things with great love that we want to celebrate as heroes in our community,” Gates said.

Heroes you might see every day are now being honored with a tree outside the church. It’s redefining who a hero can be.

“He’s the one who puts our service online every week,” Gates said, holding a ribbon on the tree dedicated to a staff member.

But most of the names are unknown to Gates.

“We have just grocery store workers, people that are doing essential work that has to get done,” he said.

The ribbons are for anyone touching the lives of people who worship here.

“The scripture talks about the fruit of the spirit, which is love, joy, peace, patience, generosity and self-control. Anybody who has that stuff is doing something heroic,” he said. “The mom who has unbelievable patience with her children on day 1,007 of the shutdown, or whatever we’re on, is doing something heroic.”

For today’s heroes, there’s no need for a cape or a rescue mission.

“It doesn’t just mean pulling people from buildings. It means any selfless act that allows someone else to have a better present or future,” he said.

