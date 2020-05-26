Travelers' individual responsibility urged as Minocqua businesses work together to reopen over holiday weekend

Tuesday is when the state's Safer at Home order was scheduled to lift had the Wisconsin Supreme Court not ruled the order invalid, meaning businesses in tourism-reliant communities would have missed one of the biggest weekends of the year. With the order thrown out, people around the state and outside of it traveled to the Northwoods for the Memorial Day weekend.

The coronavirus pandemic has pitted to essential elements against each other: public safety versus livelihoods. It is what businesses around the state, but especially for those in places like Minocqua, had to balance as some set to reopen in some form.

“The Memorial Day weekend really snuck up on us, mainly because the Supreme Court ruling came out so close to that date," Krystal Westfahl, Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce executive director said. "So, our businesses really were scrambling.”

She explained reopening businesses for the season involved more teamwork than ever, with effective communication of constantly changing information between businesses, health departments, and tourism and economic agencies being key. She said even recommendations for businesses had to be sectioned into the type of business they are because restaurants need to take different precautions than antique shops.

“We had a mixed bag with businesses being open, some were closed, some were trying to make sure they had protection for the visitors and that they had proper signage so that they could let the visitor know or the guest know what they were expecting,” she said.

The key with tourism communities, she explained, is creating fun experiences for people who visit and making those experiences similar to what people who come up year after year expect. Safety, however, is the priority.

“Of course, we are nervous about making sure that everybody is following the appropriate procedures that the CDC has set forth," she expressed. "We’re asking of our visitors as well as our businesses that they are following those guidelines so that we don’t see an uptick so that we aren’t going to have to shut down again later in the summer because we’ve seen an increase in cases."

Karissa Livingston owns Earth Goods in downtown Minocqua and said while Memorial Day is not necessarily typically the busiest day for her shop, this year was busier than previous years.

"I think there were a lot of people out walking around; they were happy to be out of the house, happy to be outside. It was a beautiful weekend,” she said.

Her shop had been closed for about seven weeks and they opened the Thursday before the holiday weekend. She said while they were closed, they had to be creative to keep the business afloat and help people stuck at home.

“Doing curbside pickups as much as we could and, you know, put all of the options out there for what you could take home and paint and bring back to fire," she said in regards to the pottery painting. "So, really, we just tried to keep our name out there and tried to keep people doing stuff while they were sitting at home going stir-crazy.”

To open, she said she designated separate entry and exit doors, took away some of the painting stations so they could be distanced, created a self-cleaning station for painters, do in-store painting by reservation only, limit the number of people in the shop area to five people at a time, and limit their bar and lounge service to beer and wine with social distancing. She said they did not require people to wear masks, but did not discourage it either. She stated everyone who came in over the weekend abided by the rules she set.

Westfahl said one of the conversations she has had between travelers and businesses is about individual responsibility and urges people to abide by the safety guidelines each business has. She also urged that visitors contact business owners ahead of time and check out their websites to see what is expected of them, what is available to buyers, and to keep social distances practices.