The Marvel Universe is expanding.

On Saturday, Marvel Studios President Keith Feige confirmed a transgender character will be introduced.

Feige did not name the character or specify which film would include the addition. He did say it is a movie the Studio is shooting right now.

Feige has overseen the release of 23 Marvel movie, beginning with "Iron Man" in 2008.

He points out one of Marvel's goals is to be diverse and inclusive when it comes to female characters and characters of color.