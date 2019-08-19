Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces shows in Milwaukee and Green Bay

The Tran-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Wisconsin with stops in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

The group will be performing from it's "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" album. It announced tour dates and ticket sales on Monday.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in Green Bay at the Resch Center for two performances on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will later perform at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A ticket presale for both Wisconsin performances will be on Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. for Trans-Siberian Express members. Ticket sales for the public will be on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. for Green Bay performances. Public ticket sales for Milwaukee performances have yet to be announced.