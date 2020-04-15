Trail Tales program promotes literacy, staying active in the outdoors

The Marathon County Public Library and the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department are offering children and their families a safe way to leave their homes and enjoy a couple of children's books while taking a walk at Oak Island Park.

The books will be available from April 17 through May 15, along the scenic Oak Island Park walking path near downtown Wausau. The story pages have been laminated and attached to stands along the path, and families are encouraged to practice social distancing and read the stories without touching the stands or pages.

Books that will be posted along the trail are Little White Rabbit by Kevin Henkes, about a small white rabbit who wonders what it would be like to be green as grass, tall as fir trees, hard as rocks, and flutter like butterflies; and Spring is Here by Will Hillenbrand, about Mole, who comes up with the perfect plan for waking up Bear from hibernation after a long winter.