DETOUR ALERT: Traffic signals to be installed at Thomas, 3rd Ave Tuesday

Traffic signals are going to be installed at the intersection of Thomas Street and 3rd Avenue in Wausau Tuesday, January 28. That means traffic heading east on Thomas Street, between South 4th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, will be detoured.

The detour will take drivers on South 4th Avenue, Bopf Street, 3rd Avenue, Chellis Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Department of Public Works crews say the detour will only be for Tuesday and traffic will resume to normal by the afternoon. However, this plan could change based on the weather.