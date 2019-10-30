Townline Road opens Wednesday night

After several months of construction, Townline Road in Wausau will officially reopen Wednesday night.

According to the City of Wausau’s Department of Public Works, crews have finished paving the road and are now putting up the street lights.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the traffic signals at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road were turned back on. Businesses impacted by the construction are excited for the normal traffic flow to begin.

"Our building went up around the same time as the road was closed for construction,” added Jeff Gorr, the Office Manager of Wausau Animal Hospital. “I am excited to all the people driving by and asking where did that building come from.”

Townline Road was also reconstructed to include a bike lane.

Meanwhile, the other two roads closed for construction, Thomas Street and First Avenue, are scheduled to open the second week of November.