Businesses prepare for Townline Road construction set to start on Tuesday

Construction crews are starting work on the Townline Road in Wausau on Tuesday. To make repairs to the damaged roadways, construction crews will be closing parts of the roads. But with the closures, Townline businesses are making changes to serve their customers.

"People are so concerned,” Townline Market owner David Jagler said. “They ask us, are you going to be open?" he added.

In his 47 years of owning the meat market, Jagler says he’s never seen a construction project this large. So to make sure people know that the business will stay open, he wants to spread the word.

"On our TownLine Market website on Facebook, we'll tell you the traffic patterns, which way to come from, how to get here. If you don't do that just call us, there are 6 or 7 guys here all the time who would love to tell you how to get here," Jagler explained.

For those who can’t get to the store, Townline market is offering delivery.

"We said I assure you we'll be open, and if you can't get to us we'll deliver to you," Jagler mentioned.

The Department of Transportation said that even though the construction will be extensive, they will make sure that the public still has access along the road.

We've been working with those businesses and coordinating with them how we will maintain access to them during construction," said Department of Transportation Project Manager Stacy Hagenbucher.

The process may be a grueling one, but both sides know that in the end it will be worth the effort.

"It'll be so much smoother. Right now it seems like you’re taking your own life in your hands sometimes," Jagler described.

"We understand construction disrupts people’s lives. But in the end we're trying to get everyone a better product and have a nice road at the end of the day," Hagenbucher explained.

The project will be split into three stages. The first stage of construction will start on Grand Avenue and go to 10th Street at 7 am.

The crews will wrap up every evening to make space for the local residents and first responders in case of emergency. There will be project managers on the site every day to make sure that people can get to places along the street.

If you have any questions about the project, you can email:

bryan.weckwerth@aecom.com

