Town of Rome to get first ambulance

The Town of Rome in Adams County is getting some upgrades to their police station.

The town will soon unveil a new building that will also include something the town hasn't had until now, an ambulance.

The building will be a 50-50 split between the Town of Rome Police Department, and Nekoosa EMS.

The town administrator Jamie Gebert tells NewsChannel 7 having a 24-7 ambulance in the town will be a big help for the community.

"It's also, for rural residency," said Gebert. "Ambulance service and response time is a conversation that people are having across the state of Wisconsin in rural communities. So to have one on site and available to lessen those response times is very meaningful."

The building will give the police department some much needed upgrades, like a squad room and better security.

Gebert says they are planning to open the building around August 15th.