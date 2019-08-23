Town of Pella Fire Department treasurer charged with misusing funds

Prosecutors say the man hired to manage funds for the Pella Fire Department used the money to pay nearly $20,000 worth of personal bills.

Lyle Krueger is charged with theft in a business setting, misconduct in office, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was the treasure for the department.

Court documents show Krueger wrote checks to himself, including one for $3,600. Investigators said Krueger’s excessive spending prompted the bank to freeze the fire department account due to numerous overdraft fees.

The thefts reportedly occurred in a 10-month span.

A judge has given Krueger until Sept. 9 to obtain an attorney. He remains in the Shawano County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint states deputies found drug paraphernalia and meth in a search of Krueger's Marion home. Krueger reportedly sent a text message to a friend saying the drugs were not his.

