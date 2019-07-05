Tornado touched down in Rusk County

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit in Rusk County on the evening of Thursday June 4.

With a speed of 85 mph, the storm left residents with a lot of damage like fallen trees and tipped over boats.

Neighbors say it rained for just a few minutes before the gust of wind hit.

“We ran down into the basement but within five minutes it was over and the damage was done so to speak,” says Kurt Gerken who was staying at his family’s house on Pulaski Lake. “Overall I think we are pretty blessed but there are definitely some repercussions to what happened last night.”

Gerken estimates about 20 trees are down on his family’s farm and about 10 on their lake house property. His family also has damage to their shed and fences.

The National Weather Service says the EF0 tornado was 100 yards wide and was on the ground for eight miles.

Neighbors estimate the damage will take weeks to clean up.

