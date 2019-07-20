Weather Authority: Tornado confirmed south of Mosinee

Severe storms rolled through parts of North Central Wisconsin on Friday evening and produced at least one confirmed tornado in southern Marathon County. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, an EF1 tornado, with winds from 86 to 110 mph was on the ground for at least 9 miles, starting near Knowlton, crossing over I-39/Highway 51, and then lifted just to the west of Shantytown.

No injuries were reported but there was extensive damage to hundreds of trees, a barn was demolished in Knowlton, and there was damage to the roofs of several buildings in the area.

There may be additional storm surveys done in the coming days, which could lead to findings that tornadoes could have occurred Friday evening or on Saturday morning with the severe storms.

So far in 2019, there have been 7 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin, the average in a year is 23.