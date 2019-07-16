Tornado confirmed in Rusk County

A strong line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area Monday night, which included at least one reported tornado in Rusk County.

A powerful storm was seen passing just south of Bloomer on Mon., July 15.

The storms fired up early Monday evening and a confirmed tornado was located over Bruce at around 7:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, which was confirmed by law enforcement, then moved close to Ladysmith about 15 minutes later.

The National Weather Service will now survey the damage.

In neighboring Barron County, the sheriff's department reported trees and power lines were down throughout the county, and 1,500 customers were without power.

Monday's storm happened on the 39th anniversary of a storm that killed a 25-year-old woman in Dunn County.