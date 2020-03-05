Top guides to present at musky seminar

Musky anglers looking to stack the odds in their favor are invited to join some of the top musky guides in the country for the 2020 Musky Seminar in Rhinelander.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in eight different sessions that will take an in-depth look at different aspects of musky fishing with every session focused on how to put more fish in the boat.

“Muskies can be a challenge to catch but that’s what makes the sport so exciting, especially when you latch on to a big one and the battle is on,” said Steve Heiting, seminar presenter and managing editor of Musky Hunter magazine for the past 25 years.

“The secret to catching muskies is really a matter of putting together a whole bunch of little things and doing them correctly. We’ll focus on those tips and techniques that we’ve found most effective over the years with the goal of making everyone who attends a better and more successful musky angler.”

Heiting noted many of the sessions are new this year along with a couple of long-time favorites that are at the core of musky fishing.

“We’ve geared it so that those new to the sport can get off to a solid start and that those with experience can take really take their musky fishing to the next level,” he explained.

Joining Heiting to give presentations will be Rob Manthei, expert guide and guest angler on many TV fishing shows; Scott Biscobing, long-time guide and member of the Pro Staff Team for St. Croix Rods; and master angler and musky lure builder Jeremy Baalke.

The seminar will be held on the night of April 3rd (Friday), and all day April 4th (Saturday), in the Northwoods Center 207-209 on the Nicolet College Campus located one mile south of Rhinelander just off of Hwy. G.

Participants are invited to attend both days or just the Friday evening or Saturday sessions.

The schedule and session topics are as follows:

Friday, April 3 - Guide to Musky Hunting and Bucktail Making

5 pm – Catered dinner

5:30 pm - Becoming A Musky Angler with Steve Heiting

6:30 pm - Build Your Own Bucktail Workshop with Jeremy Baalke

7:30 pm - How to Land and Release Muskies with Steve Heiting

Saturday, April 4 - Musky Hunting Tactics From the Masters

9 am - Highly-Effective Livebait Tactics For Muskies with Rob Manthei

10 am - In-Depth Techniques for Bucktails & Jerkbaits with Steve Heiting

11 am - Where The Muskies Are: Shallow, Deep or Somewhere In Between with Steve Heiting

12 noon - Lunch

12:30 pm - Attacking Local Waters with Scott Biscobing

1:30 pm - Game Plan For Pressured Muskies with Steve Heiting

2:30 pm - Door prizes – including two St. Croix musky rods, a musky net, and more.

3 pm - Q&A and informal wrap-up

Cost is $50 for the Friday only Musky Seminar and Bucktail Building; $65 for the Saturday only Musky Tactics from the Masters; or $95 for both Friday and Saturday. Dinner Friday and lunch Saturday is included.

To register, visit nicoletcollege.edu/outdooradventure or call (715) 365-4544.