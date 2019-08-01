Top cop takes over St. Norbert College campus safety

The focus on campus safety continues to grow as thousands of college students in Northeast Wisconsin will return to class later this month.

St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)

Eric Dunning knows security. He spent 25 years at Ashwaubenon Public Safety, with the last 12 serving as chief.

"We're kind of the first line of defense, not just on the criminal end but also on the EMS portion and also on the fire portion," Dunning recalls.

Now Dunning is taking on a new challenge, as the director of campus safety at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

He oversees a staff of eight full-time and part-time safety officers -- a far cry from just 12 years ago when that job went to students the college hired. But a number of high-profile shootings on college and high school campuses over the past two decades changed everything.

"All of them were monumental learning moments. We looked at the tragedies, and I think we all looked at how can we do things better."

One of the keys, Dunning says, is that everyone is trained in case a dangerous situation arises.

"It's not about law enforcement or the police officers and firefighters, it's about everybody. How can everybody react? That this is 'See something, say something,' and once when something is happening, how are we going to act or react to that situation."

On campus, Dunning says his goal is to make every student feel comfortable to come forward.

"And it's very important that I instill in our safety officers, as they're walking the campus, we want to be approachable; we're not the hammers," Dunning said.

Armed with only Tasers, Dunning says his staff works closely with outside agencies, and the unified response partnership goes beyond an active shooter situation.

"It could be a fire on campus, it could be a chemical spill. Even two weeks ago with the winds that came through, what happens if we would've lost a couple dormitories and all that? And I've already been in meetings with De Pere Police and Fire on how we're going to do our operation plans, because we need to do it together."