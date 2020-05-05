Tommy Bartlett Show cancels its 69th season amid concerns over COVID-19

Organizers for Wisconsin Dells' Tommy Bartlett Show will not be opening for the 2020 summer season.

Reasons for the decision include the “Safer at Home” order and uncertainty of when businesses can resume operations.

The water ski, sky and stage show was slated to begin its 69th summer run in Wisconsin Dells on May 22.

"With most businesses ordered shutdown statewide through May 26 and the uncertainty of large gatherings being allowed, the decision was made to not open the Show this summer," a news release stated.

“This is a very difficult decision for us to make, but having a little more than a 100-day window in which to host our Shows, leaves us with limited options to proceed,” stated Tom Diehl, president and co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Show, which typically runs two shows daily through Labor Day weekend.

