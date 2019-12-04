Tomahawk woman gets federal prison for running 'Meth Farm'

A 64-year-old Tomahawk woman will spend more than five years in federal prison for selling meth.

Investigators say Becky Peterson conspiring with Mark Moore to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Ashland County over the past several years.

Peterson and Moore engaged in a years-long conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from a farm near Butternut, known as the 'Meth Farm'.

Between August 2017 and June 2018, an undercover officer conducted seven controlled buys of methamphetamine from Moore and one from Peterson, each of these occurred at the farm.

The sales to the undercover officer alone totaled more than 60 grams.

During the course of these buys, Moore stated that Peterson set the prices and weighed and packaged the methamphetamine for sale.

Moore also stated on several occasions that he needed to confirm with Peterson whether he could give a discount for large quantity sales.

In June 2018, police executed a search warrant at the farm. During the search, they recovered approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine and $11,412. Another $2,000 was later recovered from a separate location.

In addition to the prison sentences received by Peterson and Moore, the court ordered the forfeiture of the farm property used in distributing the methamphetamine, as well as the $13,412 in cash recovered.

The charges against Peterson and Moore were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ashland County Sheriff’s Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Moore was also sentenced for his role in March.