Tomahawk student detained off site after 2 students report potential threat

The Tomahawk School District is expressing gratitude to two student that reported a potential threat Wednesday. In a new release, District Administrator Terry Reynolds stated two students expressed their concerns to the school resource officer. “Such communication is key to ensuring everyone's safety in our buildings," Reynolds said.

Photo source: Tomahawk School District website

A letter was sent to parents regarding the incident.

“This afternoon, prior to students leaving for the day, two high school students reported to our School Resource Officer, Brett Susa, that another High School student had made a threatening remark about possibly doing harm to other students tomorrow (Thursday, October 17), here at school. Officer Susa and administration immediately began following the District threat assessment protocol. The student was interviewed and parents were contacted in an attempt to understand the actual intent and ability of the student to carry out such a threat. Further contacts were made and it was determined that the student should be detained off site for further professional evaluation for the next several days.”

Reynolds said the student did not have access to a weapon at school and everyone was safe.

“Though we will never know for sure if this student's threat would have actually been carried out, please understand any threat is always taken very seriously and investigated immediately,” Reynolds concluded.

