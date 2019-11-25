Tomahawk bank teller prevents elderly man from getting scammed

Lincoln County deputies are crediting a bank employee with preventing and elderly man from falling victim to a scam.

Investigators said the man was contacted by phone and told he won the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes, but had to provide $3,500 in order to process his winnings.

When withdrawing the money at the bank the bank employee became suspicious and alerted the man’s family. When a deputy went to the home the scammer called but hung up when the deputy identified himself.

The next day the scammer was reported to be calling again this time asking the potential victim to secure gift cards.

The BBB reminds people that in order to claim a prize you should never have to pay money. They also say gift cards are for gifts and not a form of payment.

