Tomahawk Venison Feed marks 54 years as a community tradition

Hundreds will be in Tomahawk Friday for an annual northwoods tradition that is more than 50 years in the making. The Tomahawk Venison Feed serves up free venison burgers to hungry hunters a day before the start of the gun-deer season.

While the Venison Feed is free, a number of bake sales and raffles were at the event help to fund community organizations.

The 54th Tomahawk 'Venison Feed' will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wisconsin Avenue in Tomahawk, right in front of the Post Office.

