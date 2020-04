Tomahawk Police are asking for the public’s help identify a man from surveillance photos. Details about the case in question have not been released.

The photos show a man rummaging through a duffel bag at a laundromat.

In the photos the suspect is wearing a ‘TaylorMade’ baseball cap and orange Nike sweatshirt.

If you have any information, call Tomahawk Police at 715-453-2121.