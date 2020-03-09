Tomahawk Mayor addresses photo posted to Facebook

Tomahawk Mayor Steven Taskay is addressing a photo and a comment he made about a post on Facebook. In the picture a woman is pumping gas wearing a tie-dyed shirt and leopard pants. Taskay reportedly commented, “Not even in Walmart”.

The post has since been removed from his page.

In a message posted to his page Monday, he writes

To the Citizens of Tomahawk:

I am currently on vacation in the state of Florida for my only daughter’s wedding. While traveling down here I shared a photo that came up in my Facebook feed; it reminded me of what I was seeing that made it apparent I wasn't in Tomahawk anymore. The picture was just that, a picture. I said nothing derogatory; I just shared a picture. Once comments became inappropriate and brought to my attention, again I was traveling, I removed the post to stop the negativity.

A resident of the city saw the picture, had issues with it, and did a screen shot. Instead of questioning me like neighbors do, she felt it best to share it in all circles with her own subjective view attached, making the post go viral.

Now I am a big person, and I can take a little heat. However, people have been calling city hall and bullying the employees along with my place of employment, and making inappropriate threats, including '...the world would be better off without you...'. To me this makes no sense.

Obviously, I do not condone bullying in any form. I do admit that I, like all of us in these new social media driven times, need to be more aware of how others may view things that we ourselves may not see as offensive because our realities are all subjective to our own lives and experiences. What some see as offensive, may not be that for others.

Those who interpreted this as offensive have my sincerest apologies, but I ask that you please use this as an opportunity to think of your own attempts to be witty on Facebook and how it may be construed by others.

Please do not continue what you may view as bullying behavior on my part, by responding with the same negative actions of which you feel me guilty of endorsing. Death threats and personal attacks against me or other city employees perpetuates the type of bullying behaviors which offended the original responder to my post.

Again, I apologize to those who may have been offended by or who misunderstood my original attempt at Facebook absurdity.

Due to the enormous amount of messages I am getting from around the United States, I am not going to respond to any more comments and I am turning the comments off on this response. My focus is now my daughter and her wedding and not what some people have chosen to turn my post into.

To the voters of Tomahawk, I will be back in a week. You know how to reach me and my door is always open.

This statement, in its entirety, has been forwarded to all local news media.

Steven Taskay