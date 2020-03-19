Visitors under 18 no longer allowed at Tomah VA

The Tomah VA Medical Center and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics announced Thursday its suspending the Community Care Walk-In Office.

Patients can still get phone assistance from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 608-374-8182.

The Medical Center and CBOCs “No Visitors” policy remains in effect. According to a media release, visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center or clinics unless it is necessary for providing medical care, or visiting under compassionate care circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.

These visits will be limited to one individual at a time and only in the Veteran’s room.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., no visitors under the age of 18 will permitted on campus or in clinics at any time.

All Veterans and visitors (meeting the above criteria for compassionate care) entering the campus will be pre-screened for signs of respiratory illness prior to entry.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

A VA spokeswoman reminded veterans with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, call at 1-888-598-7793 before you visit your local medical center or clinic.

