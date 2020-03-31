Tomah VA Medical Center and clinics suspends some appointments

The Tomah VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics announced Tuesday the medical center is suspending all walk-in appointments including but not limited to: audiology, optometry, prosthetics, community care, and rehab.

According to a news release, if these services are still needed, Veterans are encouraged to contact the medical center at 1-800-872-8662. The Patient Advocate office will be available via telephone only, extension 66353 or 67723. The library is closed to outpatients at this time.

However, outpatient clinics and urgent care remain open. The VA is encouraging phone or video visits instead of in-person visits for most routine appointments. You can reduce the spread of illness by using MyHealtheVet for secure messaging and VA Telehealth for remote video visits from your home.

Effective March 30, the Outpatient Pharmacy is providing curbside pickup for urgent prescription needs following VA medical visits or for other urgent medication needs. The curbside pickup site is in front of building 407. This service will be provided Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Veterans’ providers will continue to prescribe or refill non-urgent prescriptions to be mailed out.

Veterans should only come to the medical center if necessary and utilize the mail to receive outpatient prescriptions. A pharmacist will be available to assist if there is an urgent need for a prescription that cannot wait for mail delivery. However, Veterans need to plan ahead to take full advantage of the mail delivery options to minimize potential exposure and spread of COVID-19.

To speak to a pharmacy representative, request a refill, or check the status of prescriptions: please call 1-800-872-8662 or utilize MyHealtheVet.

The Medical Center and CBOCs “No Visitors” policy remains in effect. Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center or clinics unless it is necessary for providing medical care, or visiting under compassionate care circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility. These visits will be limited to one individual at a time and only in the Veteran’s room. No visitors under the age of 18 will permitted on campus or in clinics at any time.

All Veterans and visitors meeting the above criteria for compassionate care who enter the campus will be pre-screened for signs of respiratory illness prior to entry. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.