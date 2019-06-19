Toddler seriously hurt in Grant County farming accident

A 20-month-old boy has injuries to his right arm, right hand, right shoulder, left hand and chest following a farming accident in Grant County.

WMTV-TV reports boy’s dad was working in the family’s barn in Platteville Tuesday evening and when he turned to shut off the conveyor, son fell into the equipment.

A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy responded and Southwest Health EMS were called to the scene. They stabilized the boy and he was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital.

An update on the boy’s condition was not released.

