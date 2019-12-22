'Tis the season for Christmas lights and decorations

In every neighborhood you look at this holiday season, you’re almost guaranteed to find at least one house decked out in Christmas lights and decorations. It’s a part of the season that many people enjoy, whether it’s going out for an evening walk to enjoy the lights, or bringing the whole family in the car to take in the sights and sounds.

Christmas lights in Marathon County 12/20/19 (WSAW photo)

“I love it, love the lights. It just brings happiness and joy,” said Tanya Sirianni. “The Christmas lights just get me in the spirit. I wish more people would do it.”

In Wausau, on the corner of Ethel and Mary, you don’t have to look too hard to find Scott Steckbauer’s home.

“It keeps me busy all year round,” said Steckbauer of his Christmas display. “This is something you have to start in January and it works up to this by Christmas time.”

While some choose for the more traditional decorations, twinkling lights and a light-up Santa Claus, Steckbauer has a full-blown, computer-run operation with lights syncing up to Christmas music for people to tune into and enjoy as they drive past his home. He says he’s been fascinated with Christmas lights ever since he was a kid.

“I’m sure I drove my parents crazy going to the stores and, ‘Hey, I need another extension cord and a few more boxes,’” said Steckbauer. “It started with a big tree in the corner (of the yard) and went from there.”

Another decorator whose love for Christmas lights was formed during his adolescent years is Dustin Lenzo, his yard covered with lights and glow-up characters celebrating the Christmas holiday.

“It’s just something me and my wife like to do because we remember being kids, driving around and seeing houses,” said Lenzo. “We wanted to be one of those houses.”

He says that the plan is to pass along his decorations to his own children once they are older and have places of their own, so that they can keep the family tradition going.

“We want to carry on the tradition,” said Lenzo. “Help them start their own collection.”

Lenzo and Steckbauer are just two of many, many people who choose to decorate their homes for the holiday season. If you like what you saw in the video and want to check it out in person, both men say their displays will be lit until at least January 1, 2020.

