Tips to save money during back to school shopping

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin wants to help you save money while getting school supplies. While the economy is high right now Lisa Schiller with the BBB said parents are ready to spend lots on their kids for back to school shopping.

"Record spending back to school supplies is expected according to the national retail federation. They say that consumers are actually in a strong position given the nation’s growing economy which is all good news, but with that said there is a lot of supplies that we have to buy so it can really add up,” Schiller said.

The number one tip the BBB suggested to help with spending is to make a list when heading to the store. Big spending happens when your cart fills with spontaneous items not needed for school, and while it may be tempting to get everything nice and new, you may find that you already have a lot of what you need right in your house. The BBB suggested shopping your home before hitting the stores so you don't purchase things twice or spend money you don't need to.

If you want to avoid the long lines at stores and choose to shop online, Schiller said to be very cautious which websites to get items from.

"In 2018 the number one more reported scam to our scam tracker on our website was fake online websites. So, consumers are shopping and it look like it could be a legitimate company that may exist somewhere. They may even show an address but if you do not check that out it might not be legitimate,” Schiller explained.

When shopping online the BBB also suggests staying away from Facebook banner ads or using a debit card to shop online. They suggest using PayPal if possible when using websites like Craigslist instead of wiring money to avoid scams as well. Overall the BBB encourages you to do your research on big ticket items, deals and websites before shopping to get the best experience you can for you and your kids.