Advice to preserve your car battery during the Safer at Home order

With the Safer at Home order in place, many have less reason to travel.

Experts in the automotive industry warn that even though you may not have somewhere to go, it’s still important to drive your vehicle at least once a week, or you could end up with some unwanted maintenance expenses.

“Your battery, if you leave it sit, it can die on its own,” explained Kevin Geurink, a commercial parts specialist at Advance Auto Parts in Schofield.

Bill Lee is a Wausau resident dealing with a dead car battery after letting his car sit all winter long.

"The battery's dead," Lee exclaimed while adding a charge to the battery in his driveway. "Sooner or later the computer systems are going to start running down the battery."

Geurink said with many people not traveling and leaving their cars sit for an extended period of time, there’s a simple solution to helping maintain battery life, while protecting other parts of the vehicle as well.

“Keeping up with maintenance, making sure that you go out and start your car and drive around the block a couple of times if you have no destination,” Geurink suggested. “If you jump start it or anything like that, it actually takes a harder toll on your alternator as well because your alternator has to work twice as hard to charge up your battery and run your vehicle at the same time. Gas, too. You don’t want to leave the gas just sitting in it because degrades over time.”

These simple steps now could save you some money and headache in the future, when the Safer at Home order is lifted and you’re ready to get on the road once again.

“Get that vehicle running,” said Geurink. “So it doesn’t have problems getting back when you have to go back to work after everything’s over.”

