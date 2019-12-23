Tips to make sure your flight home for the holidays is smooth

The quiet weather is actually being quite helpful to travelers as millions take the road and the skies to get home for the holidays.

A parked commercial passenger jet at the Central Wisconsin Airport on December 23, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

Nearly 7 million Americans will be flying home for the holidays according to AAA.

In Mosinee it's one of the calmer holiday seasons they've experienced in years. That's because of the weather. No major issues or delays are expected thanks to the clear skies, but that doesn't mean you won't have to wait.

Airport Director Brian Grefe says even though the number of business travelers goes down this time of year, more families are traveling with more stuff which can slow down the system. But he says your flights out of CWA should be quite smooth. "When weather hits, our parking lots take a little more time. Roads can be a challenge. Give yourself plenty of time to arrive safe. We are watching some rain in the forecast but right now the impact should be very minimal if anything."

The airport will be running as normal throughout the holidays and everything pass the security checkpoint will be open for travelers to get food or whatever they need before their flight.

Any holiday goods or presents should not already be wrapped before security. Grefe says wrap your presents at your destination to avoid TSA having you unwrap them for security purposes.

Travel safe and smart this holiday by giving yourself extra time and planning ahead.

