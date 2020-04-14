Tips on keeping virtual meetings secure

As more people turn to virtual meeting platforms, it opens the door to potential cyber-security issues. Kevin Bryant of Win Technology said Zoom has seen an explosion of users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last couple of months, Zoom has seen a 20-fold growth in the amount of users that are using their platform every single day,” Bryant said. “They went from 10 million to over 200 million active users.

That growth led cyber-security researchers to take a look at just how protected Zoom users are while using the application. Bryant said what they found was frightening.

“What a lot of people have been seeing or becoming victims of is what is called, 'Zoom-bombing'. That involves someone on the internet guessing your meeting ID for Zoom and joining your meeting without authorization,” he said. “Usually they do this with malicious intent to display obscene graphics on your screen or to cause a disturbance of your meeting.”

Each Zoom meeting has a numeric meeting ID and anyone with access to Zoom can type in that ID, either randomly or on purpose, and instantly be connected to a unprotected meeting.

“One of the biggest protections against these 'Zoom-bombs' is enable a meeting password for any of your events,” he said.

If you do find unwanted and uninvited people in your Zoom meeting, Bryant recommends kicking them out of the meeting and banning that person and then looking closely at the security settings you have.

“As far as tracking down these bad guys, it is a really hard thing to do,” he said. “If it is you and your friend, maybe a Zoom password is good enough. But if you working for an enterprise, you may need more stringent security protection.”

Bryant said it is also important to have a strong, unique password for your Zoom account. He said there are more than 500,000 Zoom accounts for sale on the dark web, which can be bought and then used for malicious things.

For more information on how to properly secure your Zoom meetings, click here.