Tip leads to search for possible human remains in cold case of missing 8-year-old Fla. girl

Forensic anthropologists with a Florida university are searching behind a home across the street from the store where an 8-year-old girl went missing 35 years ago in hopes of getting answers.

Christy Luna, 8, was last seen after walking to the general store blocks from her home on the afternoon of May 27, 1984. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/WPBF/Hearst/CNN)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they received a credible tip in the case of 8-year-old Christy Luna, who went missing just blocks from her home in 1984.

The tip came after the release of the sheriff’s office documentary “Where’s Christy Luna?”

"The people that are out there and paying attention to this called us and gave us what we believe is probably one of the best and most credible leads that we have got to date,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

Christy’s mother, Jennie Johnson, lives in the same neighborhood in which her daughter went missing over Memorial Day weekend 35 years ago. She attended the press conference, surrounded by family.

"It has been 35 years, two months and nine days today. I think we’re gonna bring Christy home,” Johnson said.

Florida Gulf Coast University forensic anthropologists are now searching for possible human remains behind a home across the street from where Christy was last seen on the afternoon of May 27, 1984.

According to detectives, Christy left her home that Sunday around 2:30 p.m. and walked a couple of blocks to Belk’s General Store. She was carrying a few empty bottles she planned to exchange for money.

Nilda Velasquez, Christy’s childhood friend, remembers the day the little girl disappeared.

"We were playing with fireworks right here, and then, she went in the store. She waved. Then, on the way out, she waved, and that was it,” said Velasquez, who was 10 years old at the time.

Velasquez says Christy headed toward her home, but the 8-year-old never made it there.

Detectives say Christy was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. They say she was barefoot and wearing a turquoise jumpsuit.

