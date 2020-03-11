Tiger Woods elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame

Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods was elected Wednesday by a Hall of Fame selection committee.

He will be part of the 2021 class that will be inducted next year at the home of the PGA Tour.

The Hall of Fame criteria was changed recently to lower the minimum age to 45 when players are inducted.

The selection was hardly a surprise. No one has more than his 82 PGA

Tour victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus.

